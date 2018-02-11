Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Town player learned a harsh lesson today ... don’t drop your shorts in public even for a second.

The substitute - who we have decided not to name to spare his blushes - thought he could get away with rearranging his shorts on the seats behind David Wagner.

Unfortunately the quick change was filmed as BT Sport panned to boss David Wagner on the touchline.

The video footage and stllls are now being shared across social media.

Twitter user Andy Powell said: “Shock from Huddersfield today. No, not the win, the sub getting his old chap out in full view on the TV!”

Another posted: “That casual Huddersfield player pulling his shorts down to reveal all. I don’t know if there is a more embarrassing moment in football.”

But at least the player can comfort himself with Town’s excellent 4-1 win over Bournemouth following a poor run of form which has lifted them out of the bottom three.