The threat of a Kirklees bin strike has been revived amid claims talks to solve problems of bullying had “gone backwards.”

Trade union Unison has said its members voted unanimously to re-instate the industrial action that was postponed last month.

They are set to walk out for a full week, with a date due to be confirmed next week - but last ditch talks are due to take place on Wednesday.

The u-turn comes as Unison spokesman Paul Holmes and Kirklees Council director Karl Battersby disagreed about the success of meetings to avert a disruptive strike.

Mr Holmes claims talks, held in the presence of ACAS, the impartial arbitration service used by employers and unions, had failed to resolve key issues.

But Mr Battersby said he “strongly refuted” suggestions that the council had reneged on agreements made in earlier meetings.

He revealed that Unison members had accepted their offer on their unused holiday leave conundrum.

It has been claimed that a number of staff have more than 30 weeks holiday unused – equivalent to six years entitlement.

Mr Battersby said: “I am incredibly disappointed that Unison has taken this action, especially following a productive meeting last week.

“We entered into an agreement in good faith and have carried out, or are in the process of carrying out, all the actions agreed.

“The key two issues which prompted Unison’s last action were allegations of bullying and harassment and the issue of staff carrying forward excessive leave.

“In terms of the leave, an offer has been put forward and Unison members have accepted this.

“The independent investigation into bullying and harassment is due to be completed by June 25 and all staff that Unison have asked to be interviewed have been.

“It would seem reasonable to await the outcome of that piece of work before considering further action.”

But Mr Holmes said they were unhappy with how the meeting had gone.

“Unfortunately the talks have gone backwards,” he said. “Things that had been agreed have not come to fruition.

“The mood among members is that things need sorting out once and for all. We still have members with more than 30 weeks holiday left to take before April, 1, 2019.

“The situation has barely improved. In fact, some areas have got worse.

“The members are really angry and expressed that anger at a meeting with their union representatives in no uncertain terms.

“At this moment in time, given the strength of feeling among our members, I can’t see how a strike can be avoided.”

Mr Battersby added: “Our number one priority is to deliver the service to our residents and businesses and avoid the inevitable disruption that would result from industrial action.

“We are also mindful of the significant impact that strike action would have on our staff, not least of which is financial.

“As soon as we were made aware of this latest position from Unison we contacted ACAS and invited Unison representatives to get back round the table and work towards resolving whatever issues they now believe to be outstanding.

“I am pleased to confirm that they have accepted our offer and we will be meeting with them on June 13.”