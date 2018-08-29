The video will start in 8 Cancel

Traffic controls on Longroyd Bridge have been removed as gas works progress in Thornton Lodge .

Northern Gas Networks, who have been upgrading the area's gas distribution network since August 6, said traffic lights were removed at noon on Tuesday (August 28) - however some restrictions remain.

Traffic travelling on Manchester road from the Thornton Lodge side will not be able to turn right on St Thomas’s Road due to ongoing works at Paddock roundabout to install a new governor station.

This restriction will be in place for around nine weeks, with a signed diversion in place.

More overnight closures of the M62 and M1 will take place this week as the upgrade of the motorways continues.

The westbound exist slip road at junction 27 of the M62, Gildersome, will be closed overnight until Sunday September 2, 8pm-6am.

The M621 anticlockwise exit will be closed overnight, 8pm-6am until Monday September 3. Lane one on the westbound exit slip road at junction 27, and the M621 to M62 anticlockwise exist slip road will be closed 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a 50mph limit in place until the end of August.

Lane three on the southern roundabout will also be completely closed with a 50mph speed limit until the end of August due to junction improvements.

The westbound carriageway of junction 26 of the M62, at Chain Bar, Cleckheaton, will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Thursday (August 30), 8pm-6am, for technology work.

And on the M1, junction 46 to junction 45 in Leeds will be closed overnight 8pm-6am from Sunday September 2 for resurfacing work. There will also be a 50mph speed limit due to a temporary road surface.

This project is due to be completed by Tuesday September 11.