Here's a great lesson in how not to pull off the hard shoulder.

The driver in this clip fails to build up sufficient speed as he turns into lane one and narrowly avoids being rear-ended by a large lorry thanks to the trucker's quick reactions.

The video was posted on Twitter by M62 traffic op PC Martin Willis. It does contain a naughty word, by the way.

PC Willis comments: "This is how NOT to join the motorway from the hard shoulder!

"Fortunately, for the occupants of this vehicle, the driver of the lorry was able to slow in time.

"Build up your speed on the hard shoulder to match that of traffic in lane 1.

"Indicate and move out into lane 1."

He adds: "I see it happen on a regular basis."

The incident appears to be on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 just past Scammonden Reservoir.