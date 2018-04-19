Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old Huddersfield man took a fatal overdose after years of struggling with anxiety and depression.

Bradley John Teal, of Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton , had told his mother that he felt suicidal and had visualised himself hanging inside their home.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Teal, a former student of Huddersfield Technical College, had been prescribed a combination of antidepressants and anxiety medication to help him cope.

But it was these tablets that he swallowed in sufficiently large quantities to be fatal.

Mr Teal was discovered in a bedroom at his father’s house in Bank View, Dewsbury, by his stepmother, Carol. He was lying fully clothed on top of the bed. On the floor beside him were several packets of tablets. All were empty.

Despite being semi-conscious Mr Teal said “I want to go”. He then began shaking as if having a fit. Paramedics who attended as a result of a 999 call were able to lift Mr Teal, who was by then unconscious and unresponsive, into an ambulance where he suffered two seizures. They performed CPR on him and a defibrillator was used. Sadly on arrival at Dewsbury District Hospital he could not be resuscitated. He died on November 14, 2016.

In a statement read to the court Mr Teal’s mother, Anne, said on the weekend of his death her son became emotional over posts that he had made on social media. It was agreed that he would go to his father’s house in Dewsbury.

In the weeks prior to his death Mr Teal’s demeanour had see-sawed from feelings of independence and wanting to take charge of his life to a deterioration that his mother felt was due to the cocktail of drugs he was taking for his anxiety and depression.

Following a family disagreement over posts he had made on Facebook a distressed Mr Teal made two calls to community psychiatric nurse Judith Shaw and said he was struggling with thoughts about harming himself. He described himself as “an infection to everyone”.

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

He told her that using distraction techniques such as listening to music had not lifted his mood.

Mrs Shaw added: “He said he couldn’t cope anymore and felt he was going to end his life. He said he was having thoughts to take all his medication and leave the house so that nobody would find him.”

The day before making that call Mr Teal had visited a local GP, Dr Ruth Waller of Kirkburton Health Centre, who had authorised a three-week prescription of his regular medication. She told the court that she had raised with Mr Teal her concerns about the risk of an overdose if the tablets were misused, but that he had reassured her that it was not an issue for him.

“There was one entry in the medical record in July 2016 where he had mentioned taking a paracetamol and ibuprofen overdose,” she said. “At no point other than that was I aware of any other intention to overdose.”

The inquest continues.