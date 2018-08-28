Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers say the body of a teenager was found in woodland off a rural road between Elland and Lindley.

The 18-year-old male's body was discovered on Hollins Hey landfill site on Thursday, August 16, off Blackley Road.

Coroners have named the teenager as Owen Williams, 18. An inquest into his death was opened on Wednesday, August 22 and adjourned to a date to be confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are not investigating it as a suspicious death.

A spokesperson for the Force said: "We were called to a wooded area off Blackley Road at about 8.45pm on Thursday August 17 after receiving reports of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and found the body of an 18-year-old male. There are no suspicious circumstances."

For anybody who is struggling, Samaritans can be reached free and confidentially 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123. There are also various help lines available both locally and nationally which you can find here .