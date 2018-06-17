A father and son have died fishing in the river at Cooper Bridge.
The pair, aged 43 and 19, were magnet fishing in the river near the the water treatment works and BP petrol station.
Police said they left home in Pudsey at 6.30am.
They were called at 11.18am by a woman who found a jacket, camera and car keys at the side of the river.
The car keys were traced to an address in Pudsey. The man's wife had been expecting them to return at lunchtime.
Father and son killed in fishing tragedy named
The father and son who tragically lost their lives in the canal at Cooper Bridge have been named locally as Martin Andrews, 43, and his 19-year-old son Jack
Incident happened in the canal
We’ve been told that the location of the incident is the canal so we will be referring to it as that from now on
Police statement
Police have said they were called at around 11.18am on Saturday to the water near to Navigation House in Cooper Bridge where the two men entered.
A police spokesperson said:
“Officers conducted extensive enquiries to locate the men, and the police underwater search unit attended. The bodies of two men were recovered from the water around 7.20pm.
They are believed to be a father and son from the Leeds area. The family have been notified.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Tears from witness who called police after finding tragic dad's belongings
The woman who made the phone call to the police broke down in tears as she spoke about the tragedy for the first time.
She was walking her dog when she noticed the father’s belongings on the towpath.
She said:
“I just thought there was something not right.
I rang the police and stayed at the site until they arrived.
“The currents in this area can be really, really strong and there’s no life-saving equipment here.
“It’s heart-breaking whats happened. I feel so sorry for his family. That poor woman, and for it to happen on Fathers Day makes it even worse.”
Facebook tributes
Facebook tributes to the father and son have been coming in. Here are some of them:
Maria Magdalena said: “Such terrible thing to happen to that poor mother and wife just before Father’s Day. So sad.”
Mark Cox: “My heart goes out to the family.”
Amanda Bryson: “Aw that’s awful. So sad. Heartbreaking for the family.”
Vanessa Marie Barlow: “This is just heartbreaking.”
