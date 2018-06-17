A father and son have died fishing in the river at Cooper Bridge.

The pair, aged 43 and 19, were magnet fishing in the river near the the water treatment works and BP petrol station.

Police said they left home in Pudsey at 6.30am.

They were called at 11.18am by a woman who found a jacket, camera and car keys at the side of the river.

The car keys were traced to an address in Pudsey. The man's wife had been expecting them to return at lunchtime.

Stay with us updates during the day on this story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .