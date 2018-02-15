Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A highly intelligent young man who dreamt of studying at Oxford was found hanged at his home, an inquest heard today (Thurs).

Nqobile Ngwenya, of Marsh, known to his friends as Billy, outwardly appeared to have everything to live for with a caring, loving family, plenty of friends and glowing reports of his academic performance.

But an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the 17-year-old Greenhead College student bottled up his emotions and suffered from feelings of anxiety in social situations.

A statement was read out from his mother Sibongi Moyo which said: “His ambition was to go to Oxford.”

She said she had no concerns about his mental health until an incident in 2016 when she received a call from a nurse at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary “saying he was in A&E and had harmed himself.

“I was in complete shock as I was not expecting anything like this. He said he didn’t know why he had these thoughts. I didn’t know how to deal with this situation. He was still maintaining his social life and I heard him laughing and joking with his friends.”

However on January 3, 2017 he self-harmed again.

Sadly on February 27 Billy was found hanged at his home.

When he died social media was flooded with tributes to a “lovely lad who made everyone smile.”

The tributes were led by Westend FC, the Huddersfield football club he played for. He was also a former pupil at Royds Hall Community School.

The inquest continues.