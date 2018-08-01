Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman who had been out Christmas shopping with her mother had a long bath and then took her own life - two days before Christmas Day.

Danielle Buckley, 29, had suffered severe mental health problems for much of her life, an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard today. She was formally diagnosed with an anxiety disorder as far back as 2005.

Her father Shane said in a statement read by coroner’s officer Bernard Tate she had a great phobia of dentists and doctors as well as an anxiety about cancer despite none of her family having a history of the disease.

He said that on the day of her death, December 23, 2017, Danielle and her mother Michelle had been out Christmas shopping but it had not been easy.

Mr Buckley said: “Danielle went straight to her room. Michelle was very upset and said she was having a bad day.”

He said that Danielle said she was going for a long bath “and around an hour passed before I went up to Danielle’s room.

“I opened the door and the lights were off. Danielle was laid on the bed under the duvet. I thought something didn’t look right.”

He tried to resuscitate her before paramedics and the police arrived.

Det Con Darren Head of Calderdale CID said: "We were informed quite early that it was unlikely that she would survive. It was unlikely that there would be any pain after a very short period of time.”

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Assistant Coroner Kirsty Gomersal asked him to describe notes that Danielle had written to her parents shortly before she died.

He said: “An explanation as to how she has got to this moment in time. A heartfelt personal message to mum and dad.

“It appears she has written that at the time to say goodbye.”

Miss Gomersal said that the self-employed administrator had died at her home address in Ripponden.

The cause of death was asphyxia/suffocation.

She said: “She intended the cause of her own actions to be her own death.”

She said Danielle was a “much-loved daughter of Michelle and Shane, a clever young lady” who was described as "delightful".

She added that: “It’s clear that she was a very special girl and no-one could have wanted for a family better than she had.”