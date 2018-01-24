Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl whose body was found in the River Calder was last seen alive on a bridge just yards from where her novelist mother worked.

Eleven-year-old Ursula Keogh, of Halifax, was reported missing on Monday afternoon and police issued an urgent appeal to trace her with the last known sighting on North Bridge in her home town.

But officers carried out a search and later that evening the body of a young girl was found in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates. Hebble Brook runs into the River Calder at Salterhebble.

Ursula’s mum Nicky Harlow co-hosts a radio show on local radio station Phoenix FM which is based at Fletchers Mill within the shadow of North Bridge where Ursula was last sighted.

She is also a full-time author and lectures in creative writing for the Open University.

Nicky posted a picture of Ursula on her first day at high school on September 5 last year.

Ursula is seen smiling brightly in her new school uniform and holding a new pale pink bag.

Nicky and her partner, David Keogh, had lived with Ursula in Hebden Bridge before moving the nine miles to Halifax.

The tragedy has shocked and saddened the local community with tributes pouring in on social media and the Examiner website.

Angela Sisterson posted: “So so sad R.I.P fly high with the angels.”

Gazzy Ainsworth also posted: “Absolutely heart breaking. Rest in peace young soul. May whatever come next treat you with beauty and grace. May your mum and dad find peace in the beautiful memories you gave them.”

Emma Reast posted: “As a mum of an 11-year-old this is totally heartbreaking. Deepest sympathy to her loved ones and friends.”

Ursula was a Year 7 pupil at Lightcliffe Academy at Lightcliffe near Bailiff Bridge.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Ursula’s body had been formally identified and they were “working to establish the full circumstances” and will prepare a file for the coroner.

They continued: “Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.