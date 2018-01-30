Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tragic schoolgirl Ursula Keogh texted her mum to say “I love you but so sorry” on the day of her death, an inquest heard.

Ursula, 11, of Halifax, had a history of self harming, a brief hearing at Bradford coroners court was told today.

Her body was found beneath North Bridge in Halifax on Monday January 22.

Her death was determined at 6.55pm that day and her body identified by her mum, Nicola Harlow.

Coroner’s officer Bernard Tate told the court that Nicola reported her missing to police after receiving a text message.

Her body was found later that day beneath the bridge in a small river, said Mr Tate.

Ursula’s mobile phone was found on the bridge above where she was discovered.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Notes were later recovered which indicated “suicide ideation”, the inquest heard.

Coroner David Urpeth said: “This is an utterly tragic case involving the death of a young girl.

“The circumstances surrounding the death have been submitted to police for investigation.”

The inquest was adjourned and is expected to resume on May 22.

For anyone who is suffering, Samaritans are available to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.