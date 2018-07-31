Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A commuter who picked up a member of railway station staff and moved him out of the way said he did so because he was blocking his exit.

Keith Joseph admitted assaulting Joseph Hall, a gateline assistant at Huddersfield Railway Station, on February 6.

Kirklees magistrates were told that at 8.25am NHS worker Joseph arrived on a train from Wakefield after finishing his night shift.

The 47-year-old went to leave the station but there was a problem with the automatic ticket gates.

Repair work meant that not all of the exits were in use and Joseph confronted Mr Hall who was working on the barriers, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “Mr Joseph said to Mr Hall: ‘What are you doing in my way?’ and Mr Hall said he was helping other passengers and there were other free gates available.

“At that point Joseph decided to move Mr Hall out of his way. He put his hands around his waist, lifted him off his feet and moved him to one side of the exit barrier.

“He was shaken by this and decided to make a complaint because he was concerned about future safety.”

The victim told his line manager who then contacted a member of British Transport Police who arrested Joseph, of Cowcliffe Hill Road in Cowcliffe.

Mr Bozman added: “Mr Hall said that the incident made him feel very vulnerable and he shouldn’t expect this to happen to him in his place of work.

“Mr Joseph is a regular traveller and Mr Hall had some concerns about further encounters with him.”

Magistrates were told that Joseph was last in court in 1999.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client works the night shift and regularly catches the train from Wakefield to Huddersfield.

She told magistrates that he arrived that morning at the station after working and there was an obstruction at the gates.

Mrs Kidd said: “This was causing delay to passengers trying to leave the station and Mr Joseph asked the complainant if he could help ease the obstruction.

“A gateway was opened and that eased the obstruction to a point. Mr Hall then stood in front of him and, when Mr Joseph asked if he could pass to leave the station, that gentleman refused to move and told him to move another gate.

“Mr Joseph simply put his hands on his hips, moved him to one side and passed through the gate.”

Mrs Kidd told magistrates that the victim only reported the matter to police after going home and reflecting upon what had happened.

She said that Joseph was arrested when he returned to use the train station the following day.

Magistrates gave Joseph a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.