Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

trains through Huddersfield have today been delayed amid strike action by rail workers.

A long running dispute between members of the RMT union and Northern has continued to disrupt services.

Northern has vowed to try and run normal services between 7am and 5pm but as of 1pm, 39 of its services have significant delays including more than half-a-dozen Huddersfield services scheduled for later this afternoon.

Passengers have been warned that evening services are more affected and replacement buses may be used.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Routes between Huddersfield and Wakefield and Huddersfield and Sheffield have replacement timetables.

TransPennine Express services through Huddersfield, Mirfield and Dewsbury are not directly affected by the industrial action but may be busier because of it.

The trade union action is over Northern’s plans to remove the guard role from its services and have the driver operate the doors.

The dispute started over two years ago on Southern Railway and now affects five train operators.

Today’s walk-out follows a strike last Thursday after talks between the RMT and Northern broke down.

It comes amid widespread criticism of Northern’s performance that has sparked complaints from the Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham and Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.

The Transport Secretary and Rail Minister have vowed to step in and resolve the failing network.

The Department for Transport said it had plans to tackle disruption following the “greatest timetable change for a generation”.

It said it was looking to enable extra services, increase driver training and driver rostering to get more trains on track.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “We are delivering the most comprehensive and significant modernisation of the national rail network since the Victorian era.

“Introducing new services, providing passengers with faster journeys and delivering more seats will be part of this essential transformation – but the level of disruption that passengers have experienced in the north is unacceptable.

“Improving the service for Northern customers is the number one performance priority for my department and we will work with the industry to keep disruption at a minimum.”

Rail Minister Jo Johnson said: “Northern is running hundreds more services now compared to last week, helping deliver the biggest change to rail timetables in a generation.

“But passengers have been disrupted and there is concern about performance among people who use the railway.

“I have spoken with the chief executive of Transport for the North and the Mayor of Greater Manchester to underline our absolute commitment to improving performance for passengers.

“We are working closely with train companies to drive down cancellations, and will support Network Rail and the wider industry in delivering these significant improvements.”