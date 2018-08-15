Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail commuters are set to see the price of their season ticket jump again in January.

Season ticket prices are set based on the July inflation figures, which were released this morning.

Among those figures was the Retail Price Index (RPI) which was 3.2%. This means train companies will be able to raise prices by up to this amount.

An annual season ticket between Huddersfield and Leeds currently costs £1,368. With an increase of 3.2% it will become £1,412 — that's an extra £44.

Only regulated fares are set using the July RPI figure. This covers about 40% of tickets, including off-peak returns on longer journeys, season tickets and anytime fares.

Prices for other unregulated tickets, like super off-peak and advance, are set by train companies in December.

Not all regulated fares will rise by the RPI amount. Train companies can chose to increase some, keep others the same or even reduce fares on some routes; the RPI just sets a cap on the amount by which fares can be increased.

The rail fare changes have to be agreed by the body that regulates the fares, the Department for Transport in England, and the Welsh and Scottish governments.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said the rise was "another nail in the coffin" of Britian's railways.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "With passengers already furious at the shocking level of service on Britain's rip-off privatised railways today's news is just another kick in the teeth that will come back to haunt both the Tory Government and the train companies alike.

"(Transport Minister) Chris Grayling 's desperate attempt to try and make frontline rail workers pay for his incompetence and the train operators' greed has backfired on him just like everything else he touches."

But Mr Grayling said: "The point about a rail fare increase is the cost of industry rises year by year by year. The unions would have you believe that all the money is going to the pocket of shareholders, actually less than two pence in the pound goes to the investors who provide the private finance for the new trains."