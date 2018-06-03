Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former Dewsbury Fire Station tower is to be demolished tomorrow (Mon) – and the work will be filmed for a TV documentary.

The 50-year-old fire station in Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, closed in 2015 when Dewsbury and Batley fire stations were merged and a new building opened in Batley Carr.

The old fire station site has been boarded up and old buildings taken down. Tomorrow Ravensthorpe-based Hutchinson Demolition will move in to start taking down the training tower, a familiar landmark in the local area.

A TV production company working on a series called Scrap Kings will be filming the demolition and want to interview former firefighters or others with memories of the fire station, built in 1964.

Last year the Examiner reported that the fire station site had been bought by Lawton Yarns, based at nearby Ravens Ings Mills in Ravensthorpe, and would become a factory outlet for their G-Tuft carpet business.

There were plans to demolish the fire station building and the tower but retain the administration block.

Anyone wanting to get in touch with the TV company can e-mail holly.lawrance@back2back.tv