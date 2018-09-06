Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A transgender prisoner has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting fellow inmates at a Wakefield jail.

Karen White was incarcerated at New Hall Prison in Flockton, near Wakefield, where the crimes took place.

The offences were committed against prisoners at the all-female institution between September and November last year.

The crimes came to light when White appeared at Leeds Crown Court to admit to a rape she committed before she was sent to prison.

The 51-year-old had previously admitted to two further counts of rape that happened outside of prison.

White, who was born a man but now identifies as a woman, has been moved to a male prison following the admittance of sexual assault.

She will be sentenced for all the offences she has admitted on 11 October.