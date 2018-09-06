A transgender prisoner has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting fellow inmates at a Wakefield jail.
Karen White was incarcerated at New Hall Prison in Flockton, near Wakefield, where the crimes took place.
The offences were committed against prisoners at the all-female institution between September and November last year.
The crimes came to light when White appeared at Leeds Crown Court to admit to a rape she committed before she was sent to prison.
The 51-year-old had previously admitted to two further counts of rape that happened outside of prison.
White, who was born a man but now identifies as a woman, has been moved to a male prison following the admittance of sexual assault.
She will be sentenced for all the offences she has admitted on 11 October.