Train operator TransPennine Express is to compensate passengers whose trains were delayed or cancelled following timetable changes in May.

Thousands of First TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern services were delayed, altered or cancelled in May and June.

The changes led to chaos and chronic overcrowding on TPE and Northern services as well as pressure on Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to resign.

There has also been pressure for Mr Grayling to strip Arriva of its Northern franchise.

Northern has already opened a compensation scheme offering a refund of up to one month's travel for passengers whose journeys were disrupted between April 1 and June 30.

Now First TPE is offering a refund of a week’s travel to customers whose journeys were disrupted between 20 May and 30 June.

Who is eligible?

Customers with a TransPennine Express season ticket travelling on specified routes are eligible for compensation through the scheme. Multi-modal and zonal tickets are also eligible.

How much can I claim?

When can I claim?

The scheme opens on July 23 and ends at the beginning of October.

Which routes are covered?

All journeys to / from stations along the following routes will be eligible:



• Manchester Airport to Lancaster



• Liverpool to Scarborough



• Liverpool to Newcastle



• Manchester Airport – Middlesbrough



• Manchester Piccadilly – Hull



• Manchester Piccadilly – Leeds

How do I apply for compensation?

You can apply on the First TPE website. Refunds will be made by bank transfer or credit/debit card refund.

My Northern Rail service was delayed or cancelled. Can I claim as well?

Yes. You can do it on the Northern Rail website.

Northern had previously blamed a shortage of drivers problems which affected services across the network.

Passengers whose trains were 30 minutes or more late are eligible for compensation under the Northern scheme.