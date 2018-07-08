Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A travel agent from Huddersfield has been arrested in connection with ‘numerous’ fraud allegations, it can be revealed.

Father-of-two Atif Hafeez, 41, who ran a travel agency and money transfer service from premises in Birkby , was arrested by police at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex on June 13.

It is believed he was brought back to West Yorkshire to be interviewed by police.

Details of the arrest have now been confirmed by West Yorkshire Police .

A spokesman for the force said: “A 41-year-old man was arrested at London Gatwick airport on June 13, 2018 in connection with numerous fraud offences.

“He has been released pending further investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Hafeez ran Atif Tours & Travels Ltd which was based at St John’s Road at Birkby.