Travellers have parked up on a street in the Colne Valley.

Three caravans were spotted parked at River Street, a cul-de-sac off Scar Lane in Milnsbridge.

The road leads to the entrance to the Aldi supermarket at the junction of Scar Lane and Market Street and is often busy with vehicle movements.

Golcar ward councillor Andrew Marchington said he had reported the matter to Kirklees Council.

The Lib Dem councillor added: “The report I had was that the travellers were in the Aldi car park, but obviously, they have moved on. They are on the highway and the council has procedures to put into place.

“I will be keeping my eye on this.”

A spokesperson for Aldi said the vehicles were not on its land and had no comment to make.

It is the latest incident of travellers parking on land in the Huddersfield area. Last November, a group of travellers turned up at the former Jarmain textile mill at Dalton, leaving about three weeks later.

Last year saw a number of incidents with travellers pitching up at Holmfirth recreation ground, playing fields at Ravensthorpe and a woodland site at Dewsbury Country Park among other locations.

The Examiner has contacted Kirklees Council for comment.