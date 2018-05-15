Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A provisional trial date has been set for a boxer accused of stabbing a doorman in the neck.

Ashley King made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) in connection with the murder of Gareth Atkinson.

Officers were called to the communal area of flats on Bentley Street in Lockwood at 11pm on May 8 after Mr Atkinson, 25, of Meltham, had been found badly injured.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, said today: “He received a single stab wound to the neck from which he quickly died.”

King was arrested 24 hours later and was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

The 28-year-old boxer , of no fixed address, has not yet entered a plea and is now expected to do so at the next hearing on June 11.

Judge Guy Kearl QC said that a provisional trial date could be set for October 2 and a trial would be expected to last five days.

The public gallery was packed during the short hearing.