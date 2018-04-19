The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who collapsed and died on his way to school in Mirfield yesterday.

Passers-by rushed to help the 14-year-old boy who was found on the ground at Southway on the London Park Estate at around 8.40am.

Emergency services attended the scene which is a short distance from Mirfield Free Grammar School.

The road was sealed off while the incident was investigated and West Yorkshire Police later confirmed the boy had died.

The tragedy has shocked the tight-knit community and the boy has been named locally as James.

A framed photograph of James and his football teammates has also been left at the scene.

Many students met before school and bought flowers at the local shop before laying them at the scene.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

One tribute reads: “RIP James, Fly high Bro, your still in my memories.”

Another reads: “You may not be in our lives but your still in our hearts. You’ll never be forgotten. RIP James.”

At this stage police are treating his death as ‘unexplained.’

A spokesman for the school said: "The staff, students and governors of the MFG are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students.

"James was a wonderful, much loved young man, who had many friends. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

A post mortem was due to take place today.