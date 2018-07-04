Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield soldier has died from a “non-battle injury” while serving with the British Army in Estonia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The Yorkshire Regiment announced the death of Private Reece Miller, 29, of the 1st Battalion, who has died as a result of a non battle injury sustained while on duty in Estonia.

The Regiment confirmed Pte Miller comes from Huddersfield and still has family living in the area. They will attend the repatriation of Pte Miller on Thursday, July 5, at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed his death saying: “It is with great sadness that the British Army must confirm the death of Private Reece Miller from the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment (1 YORKS) as a result of a non-battle injury while serving in Estonia.

“The incident is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Hundreds of British military personnel have been deployed to Estonia since last year, countering what Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said was “the intensifying aggression aimed at Britain and our allies from the Russian State.”

The Regiment said Pte Miller was a veteran of Afghanistan, earning “his spurs in the arduous and unforgiving environment, establishing his credentials as a senior soldier.”

They added: “He mastered anything that he tackled, just like the drummer’s course that he recently completed. He had aspirations to attend a leadership course and I have no doubt he would have succeeded in this endeavour which would have resulted in him being promoted to non-commissioned officer.

“Private Miller had a bright future ahead of him.”

His Commanding Officer added: “Private Reece Miller has been a soldier in The Yorkshire Regiment for nine years having completed the Combat Infantryman’s course at the Infantry Training Centre in October 2009.

“From the beginning of his career he was able to fit in to the regiment very easily through a combination of hard work, grit, and an infectious sense of humour. He was the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment.

“His brothers in Fire Support Company are quick to remember him in his role as one of the senior soldiers in the Company and in the Battalion. Private Miller was not only a soldier, but a soldier in The Yorkshire Regiment and to us that makes him special – he was one of ours.

“The bonds of friendship and of professionalism within our regiment are forged by people such as Reece. He was one of those unsung heroes whose maturity and life experience allowed him to mentor and guide the men around him who he cared for deeply.

“This deep care and respect was reciprocated entirely – he was one of the Company’s gentlemen.

“The loss of Private Miller has been a terrible shock to all of us in the Battalion and we are truly devastated by his death. Our thoughts are with his comrades in Estonia, but most of all with his family and his wife, who like us will be struggling to come to terms with his loss. You are in our hearts and in our prayers. We will remember him.”