the funeral of a man who died in a crash in Paddock is taking place on Wednesday.

Mohammed Ashraf, 61, died at the scene when his car hit a garden wall near to Longley Motors last Thursday evening, January 25.

Mr Ashraf, who had previously owned cab firm Top Ten Taxis, was well known across Huddersfield and was known to many as Ash and Ashi.

A friend said everyone was shocked by his death.

“He was a man with a gold heart. We are all shocked. We want everyone who knew him to remember him in their prayers.”

Another friend said: “This guy was a great pleasure to be around. May he rest in peace.”

A funeral service will take place from 1pm on Wednesday at the Masjid Mosque on Crosland Road at Thornton Lodge.

West Yorkshire Police have previously appealed for information about the collision.

A spokesman said the incident involved a Mercedes C-class which had travelled along Market Street and then turned left onto Gledholt Bank where it collided with a garden wall on Longroyd Place.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

If you have any information contact them via 101 quoting log number 1572 of January 25.