A newly-elected councillor has stepped down after suffering a stroke.

Denby Dale councillor Billy Jewitt, an ex-builder, was a new face on Kirklees Council following his election in May.

He had held the seat for the Conservatives following the retirement of council veteran and former mayor Jim Dodds.

A by-election has been scheduled for November 1.

Colleagues from across the political divide have paid tribute to Clr Jewitt.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, passed on his good wishes to Clr Jewitt and his family.

“It’s sad that he has had to resign due to ill health."

He said: “I’m sorry to hear that Billy Jewitt has had to take the decision to step down. Having fought hard for the right to represent local people, it is never an easy decision.

“The council will now begin the process of arranging a by-election to fill the position he has unfortunately had to vacate.”

Ward colleagues paid tribute to Clr Jewitt and said his recovery should come before his council duties.

Senior Labour councillor Graham Turner, who also represents Denby Dale, said: “Billy suffered a major stroke immediately after the election. He has been in hospital and rehabilitation since then.

“It’s sad that he has had to resign due to ill health but his health is more important than being a councillor. I genuinely wish him well.”

Clr Turner said the Labour group expects to announce its candidate to fight the by-election within the next two weeks.

Last May Labour candidate Will Simpson was narrowly defeated by Clr Jewitt, losing by just 237 votes.

Currently Denby Dale is represented by Clr Turner and Tory Clr Michael Watson.