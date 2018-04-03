Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to two best pals who died in a horror smash on the M62 on Easter Monday.

Jason Wilby, 27, and Adam Afsar, 34, died after the car Adam was driving was hit by another car going the wrong way down the motorway.

Jason was described by friends as a “great gentleman” while Tish Peace, the grieving mother of Adam, paid an emotional tribute to her son, who was on the first day of a new job with Dewsbury-based Harris Pets Transport.

Mum-of-three Tish, of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, spoke to the Examiner just hours after the two devoted friends were killed in the crash near Chain Bar.

Tish said: “My son had just started the first day of his new job. Jason was his best friend. They went everywhere together and he was just going along for the ride because it was late at night. Adam was the light of my life.”

Katie Town-Jones, Adam’s partner and mother of their two children, an 11-year-old boy and seven-year-old daughter, was too upset to speak to reporters at the couple’s home in Thornhill Lees.

The 22-year-old driver who was travelling the wrong way on the motorway failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a broken hand before being taken back into police custody. He was later released pending futher investigation.

Joran Marsden paid tribute to his lifelong friend, Jason, saying on Facebook: “I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Jason Wilby.” He said he’d known Jason since he was a child and “he was a great gentleman.”

A relative, Kirsty Quinn, said: “Today has been a very hard and emotional day for my family losing our Jason Wilby and his friend Adam.

“He was the softest, most loyal person I know and he is gonna be sadly missed everyday. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. You were a true gentleman. Love you, Jason.”

Adam was also described as a “genuine lad” and a real “diamond.”

Damien Bennett wrote: “Heartbroken. He was the most genuine guy I ever met.”

Caz Ryan wrote on Facebook: “So tragic and unnecessary.”