Tributes have been paid to the former deputy leader of Kirklees Council, who has passed away.

Labour councillor, Cath Harris, who represented the Ashbrow ward of Huddersfield between 2007 and 2015, died last Friday after a three year battle with leukemia.

A mum of two and former teacher, she rose through the ranks of Kirklees Council, becoming the cabinet member for children and young people and was made deputy leader in March 2014 when Clr David Sheard took over as leader from Clr Mehboob Khan.

Sadly, she was forced to stand down a year later due to ill health.

Shortly before she resigned she was presented with a Merit award from the Labour Party, signed by Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson and presented by Barry Sheerman, after being a member for 35 years.

Clr Harris had a background in education and was known for her passion in championing issues relating to young people, including the creation of additional nursery places and aspiring to help children to fulfil their potential.

Former colleagues told the Examiner that she would be deeply missed.

Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Gwen Lowe, said: “She was such a lovely, friendly, lady.

“She was a buddy to me once I got elected and she was such a genuine lady, with a warm heart and a sense of humour.

“She was also very intelligent and was a real asset to the council, particularly when she went up to the cabinet.

“It was a big loss to Kirklees Council when she fell ill so soon afterwards.

“It was a shame because she was very knowledgeable and would have done a great job.”

Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, said: “As far as I am concerned I was very happy to work with Cath and when I became leader I chose her as my deputy.

“Unfortunately her illness didn’t allow her time in that role.

“She was a very dedicated and talented member of the council, a combination that is rarer than you would think.

“It has been a long illness and my thoughts go out to her family and friends who I know have supported Cath over the past few years.”

Writing on Twitter, Leader of the Council, Clr Shabir Pandor, said: “I’m very saddened to learn that former councillor and Deputy Leader of Council, Cath Harris, has passed away.

“A great public servant for Kirklees and for the Party. On behalf of @KirkleesCouncil, our love and thoughts go to her family and friends.