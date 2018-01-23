The video will start in 8 Cancel

A school community is united in grief this morning following the tragic news a 11-year-old pupil has died.

Lightcliffe Academy pupil Ursula Keogh was reported missing yesterday afternoon at around 3.45pm.

But during a police search the body of a young girl was discovered in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax last night.

Her passing has left hundreds of students shocked and struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

They are now to be offered support by staff at the college.

Lightcliffe Academy posted on Facebook: “Following the tragic death last night of our student Ursula Keogh, the academy is open today as we look to support students and the whole academy community with this heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ursula’s family and friends and at this very difficult time.”

Tributes to Ursula have flooded social media from her friends and many whom she never even met.

Gazzy Ainsworth posted: “Absolutely heart breaking, rest in peace young soul. May whatever come next treat you with beauty and grace. May your mum and dad find peace in the beautiful memories you gave them. God bless.”

Eric Robinson posted: “There are no words. Such tragic news thoughts go to her family and loved ones.”

Donna Vasey added: “I read the earlier headlines, just hoped she had popped to a friend’s house. Sad so sad. R.I.P little angel, fly high. Deepest condolences to her family and friends.xx”

Tina Jackson posted: “Yet another sad day so early in the year of a young child losing their life. My heart goes out to her family.”

One woman posted on Facebook a link to the police missing appeal before commenting:

“R.i.p to this princess, a young girl from Lightcliffe Academy. Condolences to all her family. She will be missed.”

Skye Gray posted on Facebook: “So sad that another young soul has been taken. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this hard time. Rest in peace beautiful. Such a cruel world we live in.”

Police are investigating the girl’s death which is not believed to be suspicious.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

“A formal identification will take place in the coming days and Ursula’s family have been informed of the discovery.”