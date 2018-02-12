Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An architect and former magistrate who was given an award by the Queen for outstanding service to the Huddersfield community has died aged 96.

Edward Austen Johnson, who was known as Ted, was a well-known figure in the community for many decades thanks to his involvement with charitable and community organisations.

His voluntary work was recognised by the Queen in 1996 when he was awarded an MBE for services to the community of Huddersfield.

The award followed years of work with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, Red Cross, Rotary International and the Huddersfield Common Good Trust, among others.

His community work was also recognised when the Mirfield -based Safe Anchor Trust named a boat the E Austen Johnson in his honour.

Born in Huddersfield in 1921, Ted Johnson served with the Home Guard during the Second World War, his military service having been restricted by a serious operation at the age of 14 which had left him deaf in one ear.

Years later Mr Johnson recalled that the comedy Dad’s Army was largely true, right down to the broomsticks used as dummy guns.

After the war he established his architectural practice, E Austin Johnson, which carried out many home extensions and barn conversions across Huddersfield from the 1950s until he retired in 1984.

In 1947 he married Cynthia, the couple going on to have two sons, Brian and Michael. His wife died 13 years ago.

His son Brian, managing partner at Godwin Austen Johnson architects in Dubai, said his father had been living an independent life in recent years in Birkby .

He recalled that his father had been a hands-on architect who had overseen developments including factories and barn conversions.

“It’s fair to say that, of my parents’ generation, there were very few people in Huddersfield who hadn’t had their house extended or altered by my father. He was one of those architects who rolled up his sleeves and was part of the community.

“I remember that people would invite us round to their home to show him how it had turned out.”

His father had remained sharp and self-reliant until just a few weeks before his death on January 24, he added.

“We used to play cards with him and he would beat us. He was amazing self-reliant and very switched on. He will be much missed.”

A funeral service will be held at Waverley United Reformed Church, Huddersfield on Monday, February 19 at 1.45pm, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.