A driver has described the terrifying moment she lost control of her car on a icy road while following sat-nav instructions.

Julie Taylor-Bell was on her way to the Titanic spa at Linthwaite but was relying on her sat-nav as she wasn’t familiar with the area.

She and two friends phoned Titanic after finding themselves “in the middle of nowhere” but ended up at Bolster Moor after being given an alternative postcode by spa staff.

“We started following the new postcode,” said Julie, who had driven over from Bury.

“It took us down an icy road and I lost control of the car. We hit a wall and then a second wall which stopped us.

“The fire brigade said the second wall had stopped us going into a field where we would have carried on rolling.

“I wasn’t driving fast. I was creeping down the road but then we were just sliding.”

The Renault Clio ended up on its side on Copley Bank Road, with Julie left dangling by her seatbelt, having suffered bruising and burns when the airbag deployed.

Front seat passenger Lindsey Fotherby was also trapped, and covered in glass, while rear seat passenger Lyndsay Nield-Siddall managed to climb out of the Clio.

“It was the worst thing ever and a very lucky escape for all three of us,” said Julie.

“We were very lucky. I had the phone on charge which landed on Lindsey’s lap. As soon as we came to a stop we rang 999.”

Julie praised the fire and ambulance services and thanked a couple who were at the scene of the crash on Sunday March 4 within a few seconds.

“They were a couple called Richard and Sarah. They were like angels coming out of the mist. They were talking to us because we were scared. I went to pieces. Sarah was talking to Lindsey and making sure she was alright. Richard was talking to me through the window.”

Julie and Lindsey were left trapped in the Clio for around 15 minutes until firefighters from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite were able to secure the car and help them out.

“We didn’t know if we were injured or not. I couldn’t feel my legs; it turned out they were numb. The ambulance had to wait at the top of the hill so we had to get into a fire engine.”

The three women’s didn’t need hospital treatment and were dropped off at the Titanic by an ambulance crew.

At the time of the incident, Roads Policing Unit officers who attended the incident warned drivers not to follow sat-navs “at all costs”.

A roads policing officer who tweeted about the incident said: “Car driver following Sat Nav. Icy and snowy road. Slight injury only thankfully. Please do not follow sat nav at all costs and drive to the conditions. This road was not passable for this type of vehicle.”

Residents say they have contacted Kirklees Council to request them to take action to end “sat-nav carnage” on Bank End Road/Copley Bank Road.

Simon Normington, who saw the aftermath of the accident, said: “Last week we asked Kirklees Council whether someone would have to die before they took action to stop ‘because the sat-nav said so’ carnage on Bank End Road at Bolster Moor.”