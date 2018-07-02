Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An aerospace firm employee has appeared in court accused of stealing £20,000 from the company.

Maciej Gronek, who worked for Cleckheaton-based firm Wesco Aircraft, allegedly spent the large amount of cash on a company credit card given to him to use while working abroad.

The Dalton man was sacked after failing to produce receipts for his spending and charged with fraud following a police investigation.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the 33-year-old worked as an inventory manager.

He was based in the UK but his work involved travelling to other countries, setting up new warehouses.

Mr Bozman told the court that for the purpose of air fares, meals and other expenses he was given a company credit card with a £15,000 limit.

Management were then issued with statements from Lloyds bank and Gronek’s receipts were cross-checked against these.

Mr Bozman said that these showed a high level of spending and he failed to provide regular receipts for these, was called to a disciplinary meeting and his contract was terminated.

Gronek gave no indication of plea to the charge of fraud by abuse of position.

Between September 2016 and September 2017 he is accused of dishonestly abusing his position to make a gain of £20,252.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on July 30.

Gronek, of Harwood Close, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.