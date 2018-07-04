There is a large fire ongoing in Brighouse .
The blaze is believed to be located at Armytage Road Industrial Estate
We have received reports that smoke can be seen as far away as Cowlersley .
The first firefighters on the scene immediately called for backup and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have just confirmed that they have sent a total of twelve appliances to the fire.
Incident under control
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service has hailed the teams for containing the huge blaze to just one building.
They said: “Crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions. They managed to save two buildings either side of the one involved in the fire.
“Crews will remain on-site into the evening.”
Wakefield Road back open
The A644 - the main road between the M62 and Brighouse - is open again.
Kilner Bank is on fire too
Fire control has just confirmed Kilner Bank is on fire again.
It’s the latest grass fire in the Huddersfield area, following on from dozens over the past few weeks.
There is one pump there at the moment so it doesn’t sound too serious.
Wakefield Road due to re-open soon
The fire is on its way out and the authorities are hopeful the road can re-open soon.
The roads around J25 of the M62 are jammed up and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.
70 firefighters were needed
Fire chiefs have confirmed the blaze has fully gutted the single story warehouse.
At its peak there were 70 firefighters from across the brigade tackling the fire, which has been described as about 60m x 60m in size, slightly smaller than a football pitch.
In the last few minutes the fire service has said the incident has been scaled down from 12 crews to eight.
There is still a small fire still burning inside building more than three hours since the incident began.
Wakefield Road remains closed
Wakefield Road remains closed as the firefighting operation goes on. Avoid the area for now.
Smoke can be seen from a distance
Flames tackled from above
The operation is continuing with firefighters still pumping water on the fire from above. Seems to be a damping down operation now.
M62 slip roads are open at junction 25
Highways England have just confoirmed that the fire is not affecting the M62. The entry and exit slip roads at junction 25 for Brighouse remain open.
Wakefield Road is closed in both directions but this is closer to the fire.
No reports of any injuries
No reports of any injuries, according to our reporter Andrew Robinson who’s at the scene.
Main road to remain closed
Looks like the impact of this fire will stretch into rush hour. One to be aware of if you’re leaving work soon.
Firefighters take a break
These guys do a brilliant job.
Incredible images show firefighters battling the blaze
Drone sent up
Firefighters have sent a drone up to get a closer look at what’s going on.
Brighouse burning
This incredible shot from Joanne Brier was taken from close to Bridge End in Rastrick.
Fire started over a moulding oven
Smoke seen for miles
The black plume of smoke could be seen for miles around. Here’s a still from a drone flying above Bradley, taken by Alexis Bradbury.
Fire is at Crompton Mouldings Ltd
Area Manager Jim Butters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the serious fire is at Crompton Mouldings factory on the Armytage Industrial Estate.
Crompton Mouldings is a factory that produces moulded plastic products.
Fire crew hard at work tackling the blaze
Exit off M62 closed due to fire
The junction 25 exit off the M62 for Brighouse is closed.
Andrew Robinson live from the scene of the fire
Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson is reporting live from the fire at Armytage Industrial Estate:
Factory premises evacuated
Our reporter Andrew Robinson is on the scene. He’s tweeting updates and he’s also been on Facebook Live.
Wakefield Road closed due to the fire
Adjacent Wakefield Road is closed due to the fire. Police are warning to avoid the area.
View from the scene
Keep windows shut
The fire is believed to be at a plastics factory. We now have a reporter on the scene.
The smoke can be seen from miles around and those living nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.