There is a large fire ongoing in Brighouse .

The blaze is believed to be located at Armytage Road Industrial Estate

We have received reports that smoke can be seen as far away as Cowlersley .

The first firefighters on the scene immediately called for backup and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have just confirmed that they have sent a total of twelve appliances to the fire.

