A further 12 men have appeared in court over the sexual abuse of girls living in Huddersfield.

The men, nine of whom cannot be named for legal reasons, were before Kirklees Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) via live video links from various prisons around the country.

They are among 30 men and one woman to appear in court over two days charged in connection with sexual exploitation of five girls in the town between 2005 and 2012.

Together they face more than 80 charges including rape, drug offences, sexual assault, and child trafficking.

Yesterday's hearing saw dozens of angry protesters gathering outside the court building, chanting 'scum' and other abuse at the defendants as they arrived at court.

The proceedings today saw a much quieter reaction with only a few members of the public forming a crowd opposite the main entrance to the magistrates' court.

Over several hours defendants appeared on the television screens from custody at various prisons.

Due to reporting restrictions imposed by resident District Judge Michael Fanning, the Examiner can only reveal the personal details of three of them.

Manzoor Akhtar, 29, of Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor is charged with three counts of raping a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of trafficking persons for sexual exploitation.

He was released on strict bail conditions. These are that he lives and sleeps at his address, reports to Huddersfield Police Station twice a week, surrenders his passport and does not leave the UK or apply for any travel documentation.

He is also prohibited from contacting named prosecution witnesses and having contact with or residing at an address with females aged under 18.

Mohammed Akram, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge, faces one charge of rape and two charges of trafficking persons for sexual exploitation.

The 41-year-old, who appeared from HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire, was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance.

And Samuel Fikru, 30, is charged with two offences of rape. Fikru, from Ethiopia, is currently on remand in Greenwich.

Three other men, all from Huddersfield and aged in their 30s, appeared from HMP Leeds. One of them faces a charge of rape and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Another is accused of rape and the third faces two allegations of rape.

Four men, also aged in their 30s, made their appearance at the court from HMP Hull. One is accused of five rapes and two allegations of trafficking persons for sexual exploitation.

Another is accused of rape, two charges of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and supplying Class A drug ecstasy.

Another male is accused of two counts of rape and the forth faces allegations of three rapes and two counts of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Also appearing at the Huddersfield court from HMP Doncaster were another two men.

One, from Huddersfield, is charged with two rapes and one offence of offering to supply heroin. The other is accused of sexual assault.

Judge Fanning sent all of the men to appear at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and case management.

He said to them: "Your case can only be dealt with by the crown court. I'm sending you to appear the crown court on November 1."

The men will appear there on the same date as yesterday's defendants.