Police have made two arrests after a man was stabbed in Leeds city centre in the early hours of this morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, our sister site LeedsLive reports.

The emergency services were called at 4.12am to reports of a fight on Boar Lane near to the junction with Albion Street.

Two men have been arrested and are being questioned by officers in connection with the incident.

A large police cordon is still in place on Boar Lane extending to the bottom of Albion Street outside Caffè Nero after the was stabbed near Hotel Chocolat and Bar Burrito.

West Yorkshire Police say blood is still present at the scene as officers continue their investigations into what happened.