Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been arrested after a van ran into a crowd of people outside a pub in Halifax tonight.

Four people have been taken to hospital after the incident, in which the van hit the group standing in Dean Clough.

Police said one person had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and one for assault.

They were called at about 7.30pm after initial reports a van had run into a crowd of people.

A spokesman said when officers arrived there was lots of disorder with a large group of people in the street.

The four people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The air ambulance was also in attendance as well as at least one road ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.