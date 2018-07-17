Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gangs of men brandished baseball bats and weapons in a street brawl in Batley last night.

The trouble flared shortly before 8.40pm in the Staincliffe Hall Road area and police were called to the scene.

It is believed the violence was sparked after a Mitsubishi Shogun deliberately rammed a Honda Civic in a targeted attack.

A number of other cars were also damaged.

Four people were injured and treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police have arrested two men aged 27 and 29 from Dewsbury in connection with the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing and a police scene is in place.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“I am appealing to the public who may have seen either of these vehicles prior or after the incident and the occupants of the cars.

“We believed the incident between the cars, before the disorder broke out, was a targeted attack.

“The incident caused considerable disruption last night in the local area, but thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180350413. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.