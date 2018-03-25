Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zimmer frames, crutches, walking sticks and even two false legs have found their way home after an appeal by the NHS.

Patient group Healthwatch Kirklees issued an amnesty in February for patients who had been hoarding medical equipment at home.

And they were overwhelmed with the response which saw more than 230 pieces of NHS equipment returned.

Healthwatch has estimated that several thousand pounds worth of equipment has been handed in.

The haul included seven wheelchairs, 66 Zimmer frames, 59 pairs of crutches, one back brace and, to the surprise of the Healthwatch team, two artificial limbs.

Other bits and pieces to find their way back to the health service included commodes, home helper trolleys and specialist toilet seats for the infirm and elderly.

Healthwatch adviser Clare Costello said: “We get loads of calls from people saying that they’d struggled to return NHS equipment to the right place.

“Often people didn’t know where to take it or they were told they’d taken the equipment to the wrong place or even that they didn’t need to return the equipment they no longer needed.”

She added: “People love the NHS. They know the financial pressure that the council and NHS are under and wanted to make a contribution.

“Recycling old equipment seemed to be a good way to do it.

“Our long term aim is to produce a clearer guidance so that people can return and recycle unwanted equipment.

“We think this will take a couple of months to do, as we have to work with lots of partners to make it work for everyone.

“This really is about recognising that people want to make a positive contribution to our NHS, and our community by recycling more.

“We’ve been overwhelmed and inspired by people’s responses, and the conversations we’ve had on people’s doorsteps.”

Rory Deighton, director at Healthwatch Kirklees, said: “We discovered that actually Kirklees Council and provider Medequip are very good at recycling equipment. “We’ve learned that for some items like crutches, people need somewhere to drop them off because it’s just not economical for the council to collect them.”

Healthwatch is recommending that people with surplus equipment contact Medequip who run the service on behalf of Kirklees Council and the NHS.

Georgia Greasley, operations manager for Medequip, said: “Medequip collect, recycle and reuse over 25,000 items of equipment each year.

“We are delighted to work with Healthwatch to make people more aware of how to return equipment appropriately.

“We have invested in amnesty bins at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Eddercliffe Health Centre and distributed leaflets to GP surgeries across Kirklees to encourage returns.

“Every delivery we make includes an information card on how to request equipment collection when it is no longer needed.”

You can call Medequip on 01484 728970 and they will either arrange to collect the equipment, or provide advice on how to return items – depending on what the item is.