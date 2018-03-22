Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield bus routes have been nominated in a competition to find Britain’s most scenic bus journeys.

The 308 service between Huddersfield and Holmfirth and the 184 running between Huddersfield and Manchester – both run by First – are among the contenders for the title of Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route.

The 308 service, which runs from Huddersfield to Holmfirth via Newsome, Honley and Netherthong has been nominated for its breathtaking views of the Holme Valley, Castle Hill and the edge of the Peak District National Park.

The 184 service, which runs from Huddersfield to Manchester via Cowlersley, Linthwaite, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Uppermill and Oldham passes through a number of picturesque villages as well as affording passengers views of Saddleworth railway viaduct, Standedge reservoir and spectacular scenery over the tops of the Pennines.

The survey has been launched by FirstBus employee and bus enthusiast Paul Kirby, who has created the survey with the support of bus operators from across the UK to celebrate Britain’s best bus routes. This is the first year that the competition has taken place.

Claire Walters, chief executive of Bus Users UK, which sponsors the survey, said: “The main aim of the survey is to celebrate Britain’s best bus routes and encourage more people to experience the spectacular views of our rugged coastline, mountain passes, lakes, moors and dales without having to worry about driving, directions or parking.

“We are fortunate to still have many regular routes that serve rural communities in such a wide variety of breath-taking countryside.”

To vote for your favourite route online visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ScenicBus or @mostscenicbus on Twitter. The winners will be announced in the summer and a website giving details of the top 10 routes in each country of England, Scotland and Wales will be produced.