Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two charities are in with a chance of the glory of being on Huddersfield’s Monopoly board.

It was revealed this week that Huddersfield had beaten Halifax in a head-to-head vote for the honour of having its own customised version of the board game – due to hit the shelves in early October.

Monopoly bosses have now revealed they want two ‘local charities’ to be enshrined on the board as Community Chest spaces.

The third Community Chest space has been handed to Huddersfield icon, Felix the Huddersfield Railway cat.

“It’s our way of thanking the public for getting behind the game so enthusiastically,” says Afolabi Omotola, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the new game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro.

“As regards Felix, she has won our hearts along with a lot of the world and it’s the least we can do. Her fan club probably swung it for Huddersfield in their win over Halifax.”

To qualify the charities have to be “clearly Huddersfield based”, says Mr Omotola. They also have to be currently registered with the Charity Commission.

Some of the most well known Huddersfield based charities include; Kirkwood Hospice, The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Huddersfield Mission and the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

More than 1,000 small charities are registered in Kirklees according to the Charity Commission website.

Since it was announced that Huddersfield had won the vote, members of the public have inundated Monopoly chiefs with nominations for landmarks and themed Chance and Community Chest cards.

Polls were due to close this Monday but they will now remain open for a further week to specifically take in selections for charities.

After that the board will be designed and put together so it is ready for sale in October.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The most popular public suggestions so far include St George’s Square, Castle Hill, the Emley Moor Mast, the football stadium...and even The Huddersfield Examiner, which is now heading for Fleet Street.

Adds Mr Omotola: “We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations so far.

“As our way of a thank you, two local charities will now get to star on their very own Community Chest spaces, which we will feel is appropriate bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect.”

Nominations for the charities can be sent to huddersfield@winningmoves.co.uk or via the official Huddersfield Monopoly Facebook page or by traditional post to MONOPOLY, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ.

Polls for charities close at 23.59pm on April 9.