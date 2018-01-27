Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two secondary schools in Huddersfield have been rated as under-performing in latest Government figures.

Almondbury Community School and Royds Hall Community School were the only two mainstream secondary schools out of 26 across Kirklees to fail to meet the Department for Education’s “floor standard performance” in 2017, according to data published on the gov.uk website.

But a union leader warned against “leaping to judgement” on the basis of figures which “only tell us a limited amount about the true quality of a school”.

Schools fall below the government’s performance threshold if pupils fail to make enough progress across eight subjects – with particular weight given to English and maths.

Royds Hall and Almondbury were rated “well below average” with scores of minus 0.69 and minus 0.93 respectively.

Royds Hall at Paddock was “well below average” for reading, writing and maths while Almondbury was “well below average” for reading and maths, but “below average” for writing.

The Examiner has contacted both schools for comment but not yet had any response.

Among the other schools assessed across Kirklees, seven were rated above average, 12 were average and four were below average. Only one was assessed as well above average – BBG Academy in Birkenshaw.

Nationally, more than 250,000 children are being taught at under-performing secondary schools, according to the figures.

One in eight mainstream secondaries in England – 365 in total – fell below the government’s minimum standards in 2017 compared with 282 schools or one in 10 the year before.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the rise in under-performing schools was due to technical changes to the points system used to calculate a school’s performance. The increase comes amid major changes to England’s exams system, including a new grading system, which means the data includes English and maths GCSE results awarded new 9-1 grades while other subjects received traditional A*-G grades.

School leaders said the new grading system has complicated the way school performance is calculated.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was “extremely unfair that more schools find themselves in this situation because of complex changes to the way in which this is calculated”.

He said: “Our message to the DfE, trust boards, governors and inspectors is to avoid leaping to judgement on the basis of these performance tables. They only tell us a limited amount about the true quality of a school.”

Schools are judged on the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school and their results across eight GCSEs compared to the achievement of other youngsters of similar abilities.

A secondary is considered to be below the government’s floor standard if, on average, pupils score half a grade less (-0.5) across eight GCSEs than they would have been expected to compared to pupils of similar abilities nationally.

The DfE insisted that where schools have fallen below the floor standard, the data is “a starting point for a conversation about school improvement.”