Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital and two others injured after a car smashed into a road sign.

It’s believed the car had lost control round a bend when it collided with a Welcome To Batley sign on Halifax Road, Heckmondwike , ending up on its roof near to The Junction pub last night (Thurs).

Three men were in the car when it crashed at around 10pm, one of whom was taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Debris was strewn all across the road and police temporarily closed it after the accident.

An ambulance attended and fire services were also called but not needed as the men managed to free themselves from the wreckage.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “One car and three men were involved. The car was upside down and an ambulance was called.

“All three were injured although one more so.”