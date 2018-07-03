Two lanes on the M62 near Brighouse have been closed after a smash between a lorry and at least one car.
Police and Highways officials are on the Eastbound carriageway after being called to the scene.
The smash happened at rush hour between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 26 for Chain Bar, close to Hartshead Moor service station.
The motorway which consists of four lanes at that point and tail backs are building rapidly.
Stay with us for all the live updates and the latest as it happens.
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
M62 delays cleared
Delays cleared and traffic easing, accident cleared on M62 eastbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J26 Chain Bar.
Lanes one and two (of four) were closed to assist with a collision. Emergency services have attended the scene.
M62 delays
Highways England has reported current delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic following the collision between a lorry and a car on the M62 eastbound near Brighouse. All lanes have re-opened and normal traffic conditions are expected to return shortly.
All lanes re-open
All lanes are now re-open following the collision between a lorry and a car on the M62 eastbound near Brighouse, However, highways officials say traffic is queuing and there are delays
M62 latest
West Yorkshire police said there have been no reported casualties as a result of the collision between a white lorry and a blue Vauxhall Astra on the M62. However, the incident, which has resulted in two lanes being closed has caused serious disruption to traffic
Traffic officers are on the scene of the collision between a lorry and a car on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Hartshead, Brighouse.
M62 collision
Two lanes are closed on the M62 near Brighouse following a collision involving a lorry and a car. The incident took place at about 5.40pm on the eastbound carriageway between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 26 at Chain Bar. Lanes one and two (of four) are closed to assist with a collision and emergency services are on scene.