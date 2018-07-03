Two lanes on the M62 near Brighouse have been closed after a smash between a lorry and at least one car.

Police and Highways officials are on the Eastbound carriageway after being called to the scene.

The smash happened at rush hour between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 26 for Chain Bar, close to Hartshead Moor service station.

The motorway which consists of four lanes at that point and tail backs are building rapidly.

