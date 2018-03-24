Two lanes of the M62 from Ainley Top towards Brighouse were closed on Saturday closed following a multi-vehicle accident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A three vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the eastbound section of the M62 at Junction 24 at 1.10pm. There are no reports of any injuries."
The accident led to long queues of traffic with lanes two and three closed following a temporary hold of the traffic while highways officers assessed the scene.
An ambulance arrived at the scene and was parked in the third lane while paramedics checked to see if there were any casualties.
Traffic returned to normal following a multi-vehicle accident on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Slow traffic due to accident, now on the hard shoulder on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Travel time is around 30 minutes. Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
Slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident.
Travel time is down from 55 minutes to 30.
Queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident, now on the hard shoulder on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Travel time is around 55 minutes.
Lanes two and three (of three) were closed until around 2.10pm.
I understand that traffic was temporarily held a few times to allow vehicles to be moved safely to the hard shoulder.
Looking at this picture it seems incredible there were no injuries.
Jamie Porteous wrote: “Huddersfield is at a standstill, almost” while Alan James Barrow wrote: “Sat on Hartshead Moor Westbound looking across Eastbound running clear up the hill from 25 at Brighouse!”
One Twitter user said: “Avoid M62. It’s a car park.”
There are two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on the M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top) heading down towards Brighouse (Junction 25).
Latest reports are that travel time is around 55 minutes.
There’s been a three-car smash on the M62 which has closed two lanes Eastbound between junctions 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 for Brighouse.
Traffic was held for a time which has led to long delays. The queues are estimated at 50 minutes now.