Two lanes of the M62 from Ainley Top towards Brighouse were closed on Saturday closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A three vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the eastbound section of the M62 at Junction 24 at 1.10pm. There are no reports of any injuries."

The accident led to long queues of traffic with lanes two and three closed following a temporary hold of the traffic while highways officers assessed the scene.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and was parked in the third lane while paramedics checked to see if there were any casualties.

On Facebook Jamie Porteous wrote: "Huddersfield is at a standstill, almost."