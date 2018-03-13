Two lanes of the M62 closed at Ainley Top after multi-vehicle accident,
No serious injuries
The accident involved a car which had been involved in a bump and spun, covering two lanes.
It was moved onto the hard shoulder.
An ambulance attended but it’s not though any serious injuries were caused.
Delays are clearing now on the M62 now.
There remains some emergency service presence on the hardshoulder so speeds are reduced, but traffic is moving now.
All traffic was held to allow ambulance and police to the scene and then held again briefly to allow the car to move to the hard shoulder.
Accident moved onto hard shoulder - delays expected.
This image from the traffic cameras shows all traffic being held and emergency services on the motorway
Highways England say police are on the scene
The other vehicles involved are on the hard shoulder.