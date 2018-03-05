Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two major roads are set for overnight closures for resurfacing work.

Calderdale Council says the A58 Whitehall Road at Lightcliffe needs to be closed overnight from today, Monday, March 5, to Tuesday March 13 to allow for essential maintenance.

The closure will be on the A58 between Lees Lane footpath and the railway bridge, including the junction with Rookes Lane.

The works will see the planing and then resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

Calderdale says: “To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 9pm to 5am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

“Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Bailiff Bridge and Hipperholme.”

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “This programme of resurfacing work is necessary to ensure this busy road is kept in good condition.

“These works have been scheduled overnight when the road is at its quietest, to minimise disruption.”

Then later this month overnight closures are set for the A646 Burnley Road, between Mytholmroyd and Luddendenfoot.

It will be from the junction with Ewood Drive in Mytholmroyd, to the junction with Danny Lane in Luddendenfoot.

The work is due to start on Monday 12 March and is set to be complete by Friday 30 March and the road will be closed from 10.30pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Cragg Vale, Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge.

Mr Lee added: “These important works will improve the road surface of this busy route and ensure it’s fit for purpose for many years to come.”