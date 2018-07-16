Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage friends are on a mission to clean up their community.

And Heather Hawkins and Abbie Boswell are doing it aged just 14.

The community-spirited teenagers, both year nine pupils at Honley High School, have been litter picking around Meltham in a bid to safeguard the environment for animals and, of course, the rest of us.

Heather said they aim to carry out a litter pick twice a week, adding: “We have been doing this to prevent any wildlife or pets getting hurt while outside. It is also to stop pollution.

“Usually we would do this twice a week, as we have school, and we were hoping if people saw this maybe they could help too.

“We don’t have any actual equipment, we just use gloves and bin bags.”

The girls can sometimes spend hours clearing litter from the side of roads or the woods in and around Meltham.

Heather added: “Depending on how much litter there is it usually takes us a couple hours for a few roads/woods. We clean up places where people might walk their dogs as it can be harmful for them.

“It takes us longer in rural environments because there is long grass and trees so we have to look more thoroughly.”

Their parents have spoken of their pride in the girls, with Rhonda Cash, Heather’s mum, saying: “I could not be any prouder of both girls for what they are doing.

“They started about six months ago, just because they wanted the area they live in to look nice.

“We all want people to stop dropping litter, but the girls enjoy it and on the school bus in the morning they’re looking out of the window to see if there’s rubbish anywhere and they text each other the location.”

The girls would both benefit from some equipment, so if anyone can donate litter pick sticks, black bags, high-vis vests or gloves then they would welcome it.

Their charitable efforts go further as Heather recently had her hair cut shorter for the Little Princess Trust, raising £250 in the process.