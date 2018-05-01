Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have admitted brandishing weapons after two gangs allegedly clashed inside a busy shopping centre.

Shoppers saw more than 10 males armed with weapons inside the Kingsgate shopping centre in Huddersfield on February 3.

Kirklees’ Magistrates Court previously heard that the incident is believed to be related to “gang warfare” and a chance meeting of two rival gangs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Nine males, including six men and three teenagers, are all charged with violent disorder and appeared in Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) to enter pleas.

McCauley Jackson, 23, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Thomas Creaghan, 20, of Langdale Drive, Sheepridge, also admitted violent disorder and carrying an extendable baton.

Kalen Hall, 22, of Red Doles Road in Huddersfield, Troy Wallace, 21, of Dalton , and Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 20, of Bradley Mills Road, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

Two males aged 17 and 16, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are both charged with violent disorder but are not expected to enter their pleas until May 14.

Theo Hall, 24, of High Lane in Newsome, and Tyrese Cadwell, 21, of Chestnut Street in Deighton , who are both charged with violent disorder, will make an application to dismiss their charges at a later date.

Jackson was released on conditional bail and Creaghan was also bailed. They will both be sentenced after the trial, which is listed for August 6.