Two men have appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a takeaway boss.

Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot as he tackled a masked gunman who burst into his takeaway in the early hours of March 5 and demanded cash.

Today Kirklees Magistrates were told that Mr Mahmood, who runs Rajas in Bradford Road, Hillhouse, was lucky to survive the 12.30am attack.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that he was shot at four times, twice at point blank range, with a handgun containing a high calibre bullet capable of piercing police body armour.

Mr Mahmood remains seriously ill in hospital after suffering a broken shoulder, broken rib, two entry wounds to his back and a small bleed to his leg.

Today Dale Donaldson, 24, of Deighton Road in Deighton, and Brandon Copperwaite, 22, of Thornhill Bridge Lane in Brighouse, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody charged with attempted murder .

Copperwaite is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, robbery and supplying class A drugs.

Magistrates were told that Mr Mahmood was in the toilet when Copperwaite allegedly threatened staff at gunpoint and helped himself to cash on the till.

Mr Wills said that the 24-year-old then chased him from the shop and rugby tackled him to the ground where he was shot.

Donaldson then allegedly acted as the getaway driver for Copperwaite and Mr Mahmood staggered back into the takeaway where he collapsed.

Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court where Donaldson and Copperwaite will first appear on April 9.

They were remanded into custody in the meantime and will appear at the court via a prison video link.