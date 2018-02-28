Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 20s managed to escape from armed robbers.

The victim was threatened by the two muggers armed with knives on Malvern Road in Newsome but they fled after a passing car slowed down when the driver realised what was happening.

Now police are now appealing for the driver of the small silver car to come forward.

The incident happened at around 1.40am on Friday, February 16.

Det Con Debbie Montgomery from Kirklees CID said: “This has clearly been a frightening experience for the victim.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around Malvern Road and Newsome Road in the early hours of that Friday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

“I would also appeal directly to the person within the silver car to speak to the police as it is possible they may have witnessed some of the incident and may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Montgomery at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13180077905.

Information can also be passed independently to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.