The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Moldgreen.

The men, aged 24 and 30, were quizzed by police after a gun was fired at a group of men as they fled through an alley leading to Old Bank Fold, off Almondbury Bank, at 11.45pm on Monday.

The 24-year-old has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent and will appear before Bradford Magistrates today.

The 30-year-old remains in police custody.

Detectives are looking for the intended victims of the shooting and have appealed for anyone with information to contact the police Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting log 2201 of February 5.

Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is not believed anybody was injured in the incident.

Following the incident uniformed officers in a patrol car blocked the junction of Old Bank Fold sealing off around 10 houses.

Officers in dark clothing carried out extensive searches of bushes which run alongside the row of houses.

Further police searches took place in nearby Somerset Road which has a footpath to Wakefield Road and Old Bank Fold.

Det Insp Andy Farrell earlier said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack.

“At this time, the group of males that the firearm has been targeted at have not come forward to the police.”