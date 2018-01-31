Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged with firearms offences in connection with a police operation which resulted in the death of Yassar Yaqub.

Dad-of-two Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot dead by a police marksman at Ainley Top, near Junction 24 of the motorway, on January 2 last year .

West Yorkshire Police said Rexhino Arapaj, 26, of Thornlea Road, Crosland Moor, and David Butlin, 37, of Upper Sunny Bank, Meltham, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession of an offensive weapon.

They will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on March 7.

Another man, Moshin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury , was previously charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition. He is currently awaiting trial which could take place in April.

Amin, who has denied the charges, was the driver of the car Mr Yaqub was travelling in when he was shot.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission – now called the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – is currently carrying out an investigation into Mr Yaqub’s death.

A spokesman said its final report would not be published until after Amin’s trial.

Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed has hired top lawyer Michael Mansfield QC and has said he will consider a private prosecution against West Yorkshire Police if he is not satisfied with the IOPC findings.